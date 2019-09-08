//Exit 29 Construction to Impact I-75 Traffic

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Upcoming activity related to the new overpass construction at Exit 29/state Route 122 at Hahira will impact traffic on Interstate 75, according to the Southwest division of the Georgia Department of Transportation.



Temporary barrier wall that was moved to the median before Hurricane Dorian approached Georgia will be relocated to block the left (inside) lane of I-75 north and south in the area of the interchange. The contractor will block the left lane beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. At 10 p.m. the contractor will also close the middle lane. This is for the safety of employees who will be moving the barrier wall. The middle lane will reopen once the wall is in place.



Installation of bridge beams at the interchange is also scheduled next week. This will be done overnight to minimize the impact to I-75 traffic, which must be paced. Beams will be set over I-75 northbound lanes on Monday, Sept. 9 and over southbound lanes on Wednesday, Sept. 11. This is weather permitting



Pacing is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. each night. Law enforcement will briefly hold traffic as cranes lift each massive beam and swing it into position. It may take several hours each night to set all the beams. Drivers should expect delays and are asked to be patient moving through the work zone and to remain alert for personnel and heavy equipment in the area.



A $49.6 million Georgia Department of Transportation project is reconstructing the interchanges at Exit 29 and Exit 22 near Valdosta. The bridges were built in 1960 and the design is outdated for current and projected traffic. Construction of the overpasses was staged to avoid closing the interchanges. Construction is expected to be finished next summer.