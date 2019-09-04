//DES Book Buddies Make Edible Soil

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Dewar Elementary School teachers Mrs. Fletcher’s third grade class, and Mrs. Parramore’s first grade class met for their first “book buddies” activity.

They discussed and learned about the layers of soil and then worked together with their buddy to make “edible soil.”

The book buddies get together monthly and take turns hosting the other class. At each gathering, the students complete a hands-on activity and then spend time sharing their books. The younger students enjoy having an older friend to read with and the third graders gain experience in mentoring and leadership.