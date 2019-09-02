//CPIE Awards Reception Announced Winners

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – At the 2019 Community Partners in Education (CPIE) Awards reception held on August 29, Small Business, Large Business, Partner at Large, Volunteer and Coordinator of the Year awards were announced.
Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you for all that you do in Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools.
Small Business of the Year: Hester & Morris Orthodontics (Lead Photo)
Large Business of the Year: Colony Bank
Partner at Large of the Year: Texas Roadhouse – Valdosta, GA
Volunteer of the Year: Kristin Montgomery Rothrock with Pine Grove Elementary School PTO
Coordinator of the Year: Stephanie Southall Peterson of Westside Elementary School
The annual celebration is sponsored by the CPIE Advisory Council.