//Community Xccelerator Learns the Art of Networking

VALDOSTA — Participants in Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator at the Willis L. Miller Library were introduced to a panel of networking professionals, who spoke to the group about the importance of networking, different strategy and organizations to consider when networking.

The panel consisted of Johnny Ball, Assistant Administrator (South Georgia Medical Center); Meghan Barwick, Marketing & Research Manager (Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority); Carla Jordan, Assitant Director of the Career Services Team (Valdosta State University), and Estel Powell, Business Solutions Architect, (Intrado).

One of the Community Xccelerator participants, Jasmine Miles, who is a graduate student and employee at SGMC shared, “I enjoyed the genuineness each individual brought to the table. They were able to open up and be themselves while at the same time offering great advice. The icebreaker was also extremely fun as well, and I think it is what helped with bringing the warm and open atmosphere.”

After sharing fun facts about each other and hearing interesting facts about each of the panel members during the icebreaker, participants listened as members of the panel explored various ways to establish relationships and build a valuable network.

The participants learned from the panel the advice they would give to their younger self, how to handle awkward moments when networking, and suggestions for various organizations to volunteer with as a way of building a network.



“The are three basic principles that I emphasize in networking: Be humble, be hungry, and be helpful,” stated DeWayne Johnson, Program Director for the Community Xccelerator, as he kicked off the session.

Jordan began the discussion about networking and advised the group, “Trust in the people that believe in you and say good things about you. Don’t downplay it because they have seen things that are authentically true about you and place their confidence and support in you.”

Barwick shared additional pointers about networking that have resonated with her in professional environments. “Connections are key. I always like to follow up, preferably by thank you card, like a hand-written note, but if I don’t have time to do that or I forget, I always send an email.”

For Powell, the benefit of networking is not just about going somewhere to meet people. “You’ve got to think outside that box. Who are the people that can really add value to you, and also, who can add value to the people you know?”As a part of his position at the hospital, Ball acknowledged there cannot be complacency with going after networking opportunities. “You always need to be in that growing stage. How do you make yourself better? One of those ways is through networking because you’re able to talk to someone that can help move obstacles out of your way so that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

As part of Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator program, participants are introduced to various facets for breakthrough success including, but not limited to, executive-level mindset and results, financial empowerment, principles for business success, and personal development.

The Community Xccelerator relies on the generosity of its sponsors, which are CJB Industries, Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, The Home Depot, Miller Hardware, and Cre8ive Zone. “Our sponsors identify with supporting the effort to strengthen our community’s knowledge base and empowered citizens,” said Johnson.

During the course of the 20-session program, more than 40 local and regional leaders in business, politics, and/or training become involved with the Community Xccelerator as the program’s curated list of experts for the programs various topics.

The Community Xccelerator is a program initiated by the H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Community Xccelerator is developed to connect, inspire, and empower local residents and collegiate students by exposing enrolled individuals to proven strategies for goal execution, financial and wealth empowerment, business development, and personal improvement.

According to Johnson, “Participants in the program have direct access to engage and learn directly from these regional leaders who use their personal experiences to impart knowledge that most individuals rarely have an opportunity to learn or set into motion in order to create economic and social value.”

After the conclusion of the networking panel session, Jordan expressed, “This program is a great way to connect to the community and community leaders. I had a great time sharing networking tips with great professionals. Thank you for this great experience.”

Sessions take place at the Willis L. Miller Library, and catering for all sessions is provided by Chick-fil-A Valdosta Mall.