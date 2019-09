Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Yesterday for 9/11, Clyattville Elementary School students and teachers put on a special memorial service for the military members, veterans, first responders, police officers, firefighters, and 911 operators.

The students made special posters for each group of heroes and stood with them throughout the ceremony. Each grade level also wrote letters to the different groups.

Members of the staff and kindergarten class sang a rendition of the National Anthem and My Flag.