//Blood Donations Needed After Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga – As the American Red Cross works tirelessly to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, they are encouraging those able to donate to give blood and platelets.

Many donation centers and blood drives were forced to close due to the storm, preventing the collection of lifesaving blood and platelet donations. As conditions begin to improve, donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate. Appointments can be made by contacting 1-800-733-2767, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or through the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.

There are many upcoming opportunities to donate:

Albany

Monday, Sept. 9: Noon – 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road

Wednesday, Sept. 11: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pierce

Avenue

Friday, Sept. 13: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Westover High School, 2600 Partridge Lane

Thursday, Sept. 26: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd

Friday, Sept. 27: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Deerfield – Windsor School, 2500 Nottingham Way

Thursday, Oct. 7: Noon – 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road

Moultrie

Tuesday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., ABAC on the Square, 31 East Central Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Noon – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast

Friday, Sept. 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., SouthernCare, 412 1st Street S.E.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Noon – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast

Cordele

Wednesday, Sept. 10: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 8: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue

Tifton

Friday, Sept. 13: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Noon – 6 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th Street

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ABAC/ John Hunt Town center, 2802 Moore Hwy

Monday, Oct. 7: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave

Friday, Oct. 11: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road

Monday, Sept. 16: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ty Ty Baptist Church, 157 N. Church Street

Ashburn

Thursday, Sept. 19: 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 East Madison Street

Dawson

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Terrell Academy, 602 Academy Drive

Leesburg

Thursday, Oct. 3: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Leesburg Library, 245 Walnut Avenue, South

Thursday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way

Those unable to give blood can choose to make a financial donation instead to support disaster relief. Text the word DORIAN to 90999, call 1-800-733-2767, or visit redcross.org to make a $10 donation.