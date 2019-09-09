//Blood Donations Needed After Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga – As the American Red Cross works tirelessly to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, they are encouraging those able to donate to give blood and platelets.
Many donation centers and blood drives were forced to close due to the storm, preventing the collection of lifesaving blood and platelet donations. As conditions begin to improve, donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate. Appointments can be made by contacting 1-800-733-2767, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or through the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.
There are many upcoming opportunities to donate:
Albany
Monday, Sept. 9: Noon – 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road
Wednesday, Sept. 11: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pierce
Avenue
Friday, Sept. 13: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Westover High School, 2600 Partridge Lane
Thursday, Sept. 26: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd
Friday, Sept. 27: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Deerfield – Windsor School, 2500 Nottingham Way
Thursday, Oct. 7: Noon – 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road
Moultrie
Tuesday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., ABAC on the Square, 31 East Central Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Noon – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast
Friday, Sept. 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., SouthernCare, 412 1st Street S.E.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Noon – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast
Cordele
Wednesday, Sept. 10: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue
Tuesday, Oct. 8: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue
Tifton
Friday, Sept. 13: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Noon – 6 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th Street
Wednesday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ABAC/ John Hunt Town center, 2802 Moore Hwy
Monday, Oct. 7: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave
Friday, Oct. 11: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road
Monday, Sept. 16: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ty Ty Baptist Church, 157 N. Church Street
Ashburn
Thursday, Sept. 19: 9: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 East Madison Street
Dawson
Wednesday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Terrell Academy, 602 Academy Drive
Leesburg
Thursday, Oct. 3: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Leesburg Library, 245 Walnut Avenue, South
Thursday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way
Those unable to give blood can choose to make a financial donation instead to support disaster relief. Text the word DORIAN to 90999, call 1-800-733-2767, or visit redcross.org to make a $10 donation.