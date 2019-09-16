//Arrest Made In a Commercial Burglary Investigation

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 9, 2019 officers from the Valdosta Police Department responded to Piggly Wiggly, 2111 Bemiss Road, in reference to a

burglary that had already occurred.

Employees told officers that an unknown black male had forced the front doors to the business open, then came inside and stole cigarettes. Evidence was collected from the scene and turned over to detectives with the Burglary Unit.

Detectives began a thorough investigation, which led to them identifying Bobby Joyner as the offender in this case.Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joyner for Burglary Second Degree-Non Residence (felony).

On September 12, 2019 at approximately 0350 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of North Ashley Street, in reference to a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle. Officers made contact with Bobby Joyner and confirmed his arrest warrant for this burglary. Joyner was transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident.

“I am proud of our detectives with the Burglary Unit, who thoroughly investigated this case and identified the offender. Because of this thorough investigation and the great work of our officers, this offender will be held accountable for his actions.” Chief Leslie Manahan.