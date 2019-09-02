//All Lowndes County Schools Open Sept. 3

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Lowndes County School officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian and its possible impact on our community. Based on the information the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has received from the National Weather Service, there should not be any significant impact to our area.

We will return to school tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3. We will continue to maintain contact with the Emergency Management Agency and will receive immediate updates if there are any changes in the pattern of this hurricane.

Again, all Lowndes County Schools will resume on normal schedule tomorrow. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority!