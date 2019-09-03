//3 Suspects Arrested for Illegal Entry of Autos

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 10:50 p.m., a citizen notified Emergency 911 dispatch that she saw three subjects going into vehicles which she found to be suspicious.

According to a Valdosta Police Department incident report, the witness was able to give detailed descriptions of the offenders and the vehicle from which they left the scene.

A Remerton Police Department officer observed the vehicle leaving the area and was able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Eric Thomas, Jr., Davion Roberts, and Bishop James matched the description given by the witness. Officers located property stolen from a vehicle that was located where the witness had observed the offenders. Other items believed to be stolen were also recovered during the traffic stop.

Thomas, Roberts and Bishop were transported to Lowndes County Jail for:

Theft by entering an auto (Felony)

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime (F)

Criminal trespass for unlawful purpose (Misdemeanor)

This case is still under investigation.

“This was a great team effort from the citizen notifying 911 Dispatch immediately, to dispatch getting the detailed information out to us and surrounding agencies, to our officers doing a thorough investigation,” commented Lt. Scottie Johns. “Our citizens looking out for their own community is another reason Valdosta is a great place to live.”