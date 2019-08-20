//Yuan New Rehab Medical Director at SGMC

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to have Dr. Hongjie Yuan as the new medical director of SGMC’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Services. Dr. Yuan is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation. She moved to Valdosta from Washington State where she worked as a physiatrist in inpatient care.

In her new role, Dr. Yuan is responsible for providing rehabilitation services including patient care and leadership to the unit. She will coordinate an interdisciplinary patient-care approach for the entire rehab team, and assist with quality improvement projects. She will work together with the rehab director to meet department goals including a community discharge for most patients.

Dr. Yuan received her Master of Science in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation from Nanjing Medical University, China in 2002. She completed medical school at Zhenjiang Medical College, China in 1993.

She moved to the US in 2002, and in 2013 she started the first year of her residency at University of South Carolina-Greenville Memorial Hospital. From 2014 to 2017, she received an advanced residency in physical and rehabilitative medicine at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY.