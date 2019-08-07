//Wiregrass Apprenticeships with Ace Technologies

Share with friends











Hahira— Students from the Repair and Network Technician and Electrical Maintenance Technician programs signed an apprenticeship agreement with Ace Technologies in Hahira to work as Systems Integration Technicians. The students who participated in the signing ceremony were: John Lippincott, and Elijah Riddle.

Ace Technologies is a full service integrator that markets integrated software and hardware systems. The company installs a wide variety of low voltage communication including, security, and life safety electronic systems. This also include industrial controls, telecommunications, fire alarm and mass notification, CCTV, and networking.

The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab related instruction. Wiregrass currently has nine programs that are approved for the apprenticeship program: Accounting, Automotive Technology, CNC Specialist, Computer Information Systems, Diesel Truck Maintenance, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Telecommunications, and Welding and Joining Technology. Other area businesses Wiregrass currently has apprenticeship agreements with are: American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings, Ace Electric, TransPower, Cass Burch Dealership, Coyote Manufacturing, Verlyn, and Premium Waters.

The apprenticeship program has proven to benefit business and industry in recruiting, training, and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity, and a more diverse workforce.

If your business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, please contact Bill Tillman, Director of Economic Development and Cook Campus. He can be reached at bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-549-7830.

Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Semester classes. Full-term classes begin August 14. There are 77 majors that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, and several of those programs are on the approved apprenticeship list. Eligible students could have their college tuition and fees completely covered by the HOPE Grant and the HOPE Career Grant! Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.