//Weather Alert

LOWNDES CO., Ga – …SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE…NORTHERN TAYLOR…MADISON…SOUTHERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT…

At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Park to near Perry. These storms were nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include… Madison, Lake Park, Perry, Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher, Greenville, Lee, Pinland, Ebb, Hamburg, Pinetta, Eridu, Cabbage Grove, Scanlon, Nankin, Clyattville, Foley and Hanson.