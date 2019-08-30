//VSU’s The Happening: 2019

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Every fall semester Valdosta State University hosts the annual fair, “The Happening.” Held on the front lawn, the fair stands as an opportunity to for the students and the locals to learn about what the university and the community has to offer.

The Happening is a place where businesses, school organizations and departments, nonprofits, religious and civic organizations are able to introduce themselves to the community on a more personal level.

This year’s Happening was full of life. There was music provided by the local radio station and food provided by local restaurants. Almost every organization gave fair-goers the opportunity to win prizes or get free merchandise.

We had to the opportunity to speak to several of the campus organizations including, Chi Omega, Sistuhs Inc., South Georgia Film Festival/Film & Video Society, and Iota Phi Delta.

We also spoke to J.D. Rice, Mayor candidate who had a booth set up for his campaign. Rice was at the university fair with his wife and spoke about the plans that he has to help the students by allowing the city wide usage of the campus Flex card. Which is great timing with all of the coupons that were handed out by local businesses.

The next Happening will be in the fall of 2020. If you’re interested in being a vendor or have question about the fair, you can follow the link to the school’s page.