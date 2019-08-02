//VSU’s Rec Director Attends Leadership Summit

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. — Shawn Phippen, director of Campus Recreation at VSU, was recently selected to attend the annual Campus Rec Leadership Summit for the second consecutive year.

The Campus Rec Leadership Summit, which took place in June, is an exclusive peer collaboration event that brings together 40 top campus recreation executives for three days of roundtable discussions, networking, and unique experiences in a fun and relaxing environment. The event was hosted by Campus Rec Magazine at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It was a great honor and blessing to be invited back to the Campus Rec Leadership Summit and to represent VSU,” Phippen said. “It was truly amazing to be in the room with so many great leaders in the field of recreation.”

Phippen also had the opportunity to spend time with 20 vendors in the field of recreation, which has already led to VSU getting assistance in transforming the Student Recreation Center’s sun deck into a more functional outdoor space.

Topics of discussion at the summit were wide-ranging and included the evolving needs of wellness on university campuses, alternative programming, e-sports, the future of campus recreation, and developing the field’s leaders of tomorrow.

“This event will help our team at Campus Recreation continue to do what we’ve always done, which is to strive to promote a healthy college experience that builds the foundation for lifelong wellness for all those we have the privilege to interact with,” Phippen said.

VSU’s Department of Campus Recreation provides students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the campus community the opportunity to experience lifelong activities while enhancing their well-being by promoting fitness and wellness, offering a positive outlet for stress, and providing safe and clean quality facilities, equipment, and programs.