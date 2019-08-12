//VSU Ready for First-Year Student Move-Ins

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will celebrate Move-In Day for first-year students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, when students begin moving into their home away from home in Langdale Hall, Georgia Hall, Reade Hall, Patterson Hall, Lowndes Hall, Brown Hall, Centennial Hall, and Hopper Hall.

Approximately 350 students are scheduled to arrive on campus every hour. More than 700 volunteers have registered to help.

The move-in process will impact normal traffic around VSU’s Main Campus, especially along Baytree Road, Oak Street, Georgia Avenue, Patterson Street, Brookwood Drive, College Street, and Williams Street.

VSU will host a family picnic with the new students and their families at 5:30 p.m., followed by an evening of first-year activities. The welcoming process will continue on Friday, Aug. 16, with New Student Convocation at 8:45 a.m. in the P.E. Complex, followed by a full afternoon and evening of academic meetings, more first-year activities, a class picture, and a VSU Traditions event.

Dr. Zduy Chu, director of the Office of Housing and Residence Life at VSU, said that an estimated 2,800 students are expected to call one of VSU’s eight residence halls home during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Returning and transfer students will move in between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

VSU has planned a series of events — known as Fall Explosion — to engage new and returning students in purposeful extracurricular activities and help them acclimate, or re-acclimate, to college life. These events will run throughout the month of August and include VSU Day at Wild Adventures on Saturday, Aug. 17, as well as shopping, a beach trip, movies, service projects, doughnuts with the president, snow cones, ice cream, karaoke, canoe battleship in the pool, mixers, a football scrimmage, and, of course, The Happening.

Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 19.