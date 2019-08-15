//VSU Grad to Lead National Child Support Enforcement

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Georgia’s child support director will soon begin her term as the new president of the National Child Support Enforcement Association’s (NCSEA) Board of Directors.



Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) Director Tanguler Gray, a graduate of VSU, received the ceremonial gavel at the association’s annual meeting Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minn.



Gray’s one-year term as president will begin Sept. 1.



“As Georgia’s child support services director, Tanguler has been on the forefront of implementing innovative ideas and programs to empower parents to support their children,” said DHS Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden. “I am so proud of all that she has accomplished thus far in the child support arena. I know she will take her work to even greater heights as the president of NCSEA. The children and families of our state are fortunate to have her serving on their behalf.”



Gray, who has been director of the Division since 2013, oversaw the creation of the GA DCSS mobile app, which launched in 2016, making Georgia the first state to provide a full-service child support mobile app to its customers. The mobile app has received two national awards and one statewide award since its launch in 2016. Gray has also been recognized nationally for her work in establishing outreach programs to assist noncustodial parents in overcoming barriers to pay court-ordered child support. Under her leadership in Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2018, DCSS distributed $736 million in support to Georgia’s children.



About Tanguler Gray

A Valdosta State University graduate, Gray has worked in child support for the Department of Human Services for 25 years. She has held leadership roles in accounting, fiscal operations, customer service, organizational effectiveness, field and state operations and executive management.



Before becoming director, Gray spearheaded Georgia’s Rapid Process Improvement (RPI) initiative aimed at decreasing the amount of time it takes to establish a child support order. Her work with RPI resulted in DCSS receiving the 2007 Governor’s Award for Customer Service and the 2008 National Child Support Enforcement Association (NCSEA) Commissioner’s Award for High Performance.