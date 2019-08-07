//VSU Continuing Education Hosts Open House

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Continuing Education invites its South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors to the second annual Open House and Showcase from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

“We are excited to be kicking off another year of providing educational and training opportunities to the public… More folks than ever took advantage of all we have to offer last year, and we hope to continue spreading the word. Whether it is providing training to local businesses, developing enrichment programs for our Camp Discovery kids, helping retirees keep active and healthy as they age, or offering online learning opportunities to individuals across the country, we know that everyone will find something of interest. We want to encourage everyone to stop by our open house and visit with our instructors and community partners to get a glimpse of what we are all about.” Suzanne Ewing, Interim Assistant Director of Continuing Education at VSU.

VSU Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

During the Open House and Showcase, guests will have an opportunity to view The Bridge, Continuing Education’s catalog, which features the complete lineup of career development, leisure, online, Learning in Retirement, and Camp Discovery programs available throughout the 2019-2020 academic year — both online and in the classroom. This 36-page booklet also features information on the Military Spouse Career Advancement Accounts Program offered by the Department of Defense and tips for paying for non-degree continuing education career training courses.

Open House and Showcase guests will also have an opportunity to meet some of Continuing Education’s talented instructors and learn more about what they have planned for learners of all ages during the upcoming academic year. Other university-based groups that will be represented include FamilyWorks, Campus Recreation, Adult and Military Programs, the VSU Bookstore, the Sullivan Literacy Center, and South Georgia String Project.

Open House and Showcase will also introduce guests to some of VSU’s community partners and friends, including South Georgia Employer Committee, South Georgia Regional Library System, Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center, and more.

Refreshments will be served. Plus, there will be door prizes, entertainment, and live demonstrations.

VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St.

Call (229) 245-6484 to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/