//VPD Wins Battle of the Badges

VALDOSTA- On Wednesday, July 31, the Valdosta Fire and Police Departments hosted the Annual Battle of the Badges – Guns vs. Hoses – Blood Drive. The friendly competition, which was open to the public, seeks to aid the American Red Cross in their life-saving efforts. This year the Valdosta Police Department attracted the most donor. Each year the winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. The competition is based on a friendly wager that the other team will now be required to wash several safety vehicles. When all is said and done, the American Red Cross and the recipients of the donations are the true winners. 73 donors participated in the blood drive and 61 units of blood were collected.

“We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting not only us but those in need. We ended with 61 units of blood collected, so hats off to the community.” Brian Boutwell, Valdosta Fire Chief

City employees, retirees, and their family members and friends, as well as members of the general public, came out to give the gift of life at the event. Blood donors were asked when they arrived which team they supported for the competition. “I’m proud of this year’s turnout and I can’t wait for next year! It’s always friendly competition, but we appreciate everyone for coming out and saving lives,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. Thanks to the generous support from Sam’s Club, lunch was provided for those that donated. The next city-sponsored blood drive will be in October.