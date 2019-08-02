//VPD: Thefts from Vehicles on Rise, Lock Doors

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Police Department wants to warn citizens of a rising number of thefts from vehicles in the City of Valdosta. Items with significant value along with items of almost no value have been taken.

The most common entry point into the vehicles have been unlocked doors.

VPD are asking before leaving your vehicles to remove any items of value and any items that appear to have value such as purses, pocketbooks, book bags and electronics. Never leave handguns, rifles, shotguns or any other weapons in your vehicles. The typical offenders in these types of cases are looking for guns or items easily sold. These crimes of opportunity can most often be avoided by simply locking your vehicles doors and removing any items of

value.