//Volunteer Auxilians Fund Projects Benefiting Patients & Community

VALDOSTA– The Volunteer Auxiliary at South Georgia Medical Center recently contributed funds for hospital-based and community projects. The funds came from various Auxiliary fundraisers.

The Volunteer Auxilians, or Pink Ladies and Red Coats as they are called, work hard to sponsor fundraising projects at SGMC such as book sales, jewelry sales, linen sales, uniform sales and the Golden Galleria Gift Shop. Profit goes back into the community in the form of donations to enhance healthcare services, scholarships and health-related programs.

This year, the Auxiliary used some of its funds to purchase 13 Staxi wheelchairs at a cost of $16,465. Staxi wheelchairs are designed to make transport safe, secure and quiet. Staxi chairs are stackable, adjustable to the size and needs of patients and much easier to maneuver than traditional wheelchairs.

The SGMC Auxiliary also presented a check to the local Hungry at Home project. Hungry at Home was established to bridge the gap between home and school so children do not have to be hungry while away from school.

According to Jan Newton, Auxiliary President, 20 percent of families in Lowndes County are below the poverty level and struggle to meet the basic needs of their families. Many children do not receive proper meals away from school. This “nutritional gap” results not only in increased health risks but also diminished learning capacity and behavioral problems.

The Auxilians contributed $1,000 to support meeting the needs of these children. Hungry at Home volunteers provide children with backpacks on Friday afternoon packed with meals and snacks for the weekend. The children return the empty backpacks to school on Monday for replenishing.

According to Assistant Administrator for Communication & Public Affairs, Johnny Ball, the Auxilians donate hundreds of hours annually to perform tasks and assist with fundraisers. “Our hospital and community benefits greatly from the services of these loyal volunteers,” he said. “For over 63 years, the Auxilians have raised money, morale and levels of care for patients and their families.”

Additional information on the Auxiliary is available on the hospital’s website, www.sgmc.org/volunteer-services.