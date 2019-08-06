//VLPRA Celebrates Addition of Six New Tennis Courts

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA–On Tuesday, August 6, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the addition of six new courts to the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.

Many members of the community came out to celebrate, including several local officials and Tennis Pro Keith Childree. After an invocation and welcome from Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter, Mayor John Gayle spoke about the economic impact of such developments, citing that 52% of the city’s revenue comes from outside of Lowndes County.

“All of the folks coming in this weekend for the tournament are going to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores,” Gayle said. “It’s nothing but great economic development for the city of Valdosta and Lowndes County. We’re nothing but thankful that we have these facilities that draw such crowds.”

“This is a great day for our tennis community. Having these courts has been a dream for a long time,” said George Page, Executive Director of VLPRA. “The Valdosta tennis community continues to grow.”

Starting Friday, August 9, the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center will play host to the USTA State Championship Tournament.

