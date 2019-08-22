Local NewsAugust 22, 2019 VHS Recycling Club Has New Custom Bins Share with friends VALDOSTA, Ga. – The recycling club founder, Raquel Goddard, and club sponsor Mrs. Joy Eldridge received the bins through a grant from Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola even customized them with a big, yellow Valdosta Wildcat “V”. GO CATS and thank you Coca-Cola! TAGS: customrecyclingvhs Related posts LCSO: I-75 Traffic Stop Leads…Man Falls Through Ceiling Before…City Responds to Sanitary Sewer…Wiregrass’ Pharmacy Program Gets DonationSeatbelt Stop Leads to Drug…Armed Robbery Suspect At-LargeValdosta City School System Considering…Lowndes County SPLOST AgreementSGMC Youth Grief Camp Registration…GED Classes Accepting New Students…