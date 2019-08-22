//VHS Recycling Club Has New Custom Bins
August 22, 2019

VHS Recycling Club Has New Custom Bins

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The recycling club founder, Raquel Goddard, and club sponsor Mrs. Joy Eldridge received the bins through a grant from Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola even customized them with a big, yellow Valdosta Wildcat “V”. GO CATS and thank you Coca-Cola!

