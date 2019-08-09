//Vending Machine Theft Caught

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 8, 2019 at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Valdosta Police Department officer responded to the 1700 block Gornto Road, in reference to a subject, later identified as Alex Matthews, 55, of Valdosta, attempting to break into vending machines.

Officers arrived within seconds and located Matthews still on scene hiding between two vending machines. Matthews was taken into custody without incident.

An inspection of the vending machines found they had been damaged. The damage was estimated to be valued at more than $500. Matthews had in his possession several tools to include a crowbar, a large screwdriver and pliers. Matthew was charged with the following charges:

Criminal Trespass Unlawful Purpose Criminal Trespass-

Damage to PropertyCriminal Damage to Property, 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Matthews was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“The citizen noticing the suspicious activity and immediately notifying law enforcement brought this thief to justice in a matter of seconds,” Lieutenant Scottie Johns stated. “When citizens work in tandem with law enforcement the community is a much safer place.”