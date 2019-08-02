//Valdosta Youth Council Seeks Applicants for Local Youth Representation

Share with friends











VALDOSTA–The Valdosta Youth Council is now seeking applicants for the 2019-2020 program year.

Started by Mayor John Gayle back in 2015, the V.Y.C. seeks to inspire local seventh, eighth, and ninth grade students to build leadership and civic responsibility, to gain a better understanding of municipal government, and to prepare youth for a lifetime of public and community service.

To be eligible to participate in the Valdosta City Youth Council, students must be enrolled in a public or private school located within the boundaries of Valdosta or Lowndes County and must have a minimum G.P.A. of 2.5. Educators within the Valdosta City School System and the Lowndes County School System will nominate students for the program. Once students are selected, students must be able to commit to attending the monthly scheduled meetings and complete a minimum of eight community service hours.

“We want to engage these students in their local government before they reach high school and give them opportunities to grow as leaders in our community,” said Mayor Gayle. “This youth-run council, guided by an Advisory Board of local educators and city staff, have made significant accomplishments in their first year, and I’m confident they will continue to have a true impact in our community.”

VYC 2019-2020 applications may be completed online, obtained from school principals and counselors, or a copy may be downloaded from the city’s website. The application deadline is Friday, August 23.

For more information, contact City Clerk Teresa Bolden at 229-259-3503, email– tbolden@valdostacity.com or contact Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton at 229-259-3548 or at abecton@valdostacity.com.

