//Valdosta Police Honors Thirteen Personnel at Award Ceremony

VALDOSTA- Valdosta Police Department honored thirteen personnel during a Promotions and Awards Ceremony on Aug 7. City officials, government employees and citizens gathered to honor the dedicated service of the outstanding men and women who make up the city’s police force.

“This group of officers demonstrated the skills and discipline needed to be effective leaders… I am certainly proud to have them as members of the city’s police force.” Chief Leslie Manahan, Valdosta Police Department

The full list of promotions celebrated at the ceremony are as follows:

Promotion to Commander

Commander Matt Osteen

Promotion to Captain

Captain Tomas Chavarria

Captain Brent Johnson

Promotion to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Alex Adair

Lieutenant Scottie Johns

Lieutenant Holly Vickers

Promotion to SRO Sergeant

Sergeant Sabrina Smith

Promotion to Sergeant

Sergeant Bucky Griffin

Sergeant Zachary Stites

Sergeant Vincent Altobello

Sergeant Jeff Stokes

Sergeant James Hinson

PHOTO CREDIT: Ashlyn Becton