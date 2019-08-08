//Valdosta Police Honors Thirteen Personnel at Award Ceremony

VALDOSTA- Valdosta Police Department honored thirteen personnel during a Promotions and Awards Ceremony on Aug 7. City officials, government employees and citizens gathered to honor the dedicated service of the outstanding men and women who make up the city’s police force.
“This group of officers demonstrated the skills and discipline needed to be effective leaders… I am certainly proud to have them as members of the city’s police force.”Chief Leslie Manahan, Valdosta Police Department
The full list of promotions celebrated at the ceremony are as follows:
Promotion to Commander
- Commander Matt Osteen
Promotion to Captain
- Captain Tomas Chavarria
- Captain Brent Johnson
Promotion to Lieutenant
- Lieutenant Alex Adair
- Lieutenant Scottie Johns
- Lieutenant Holly Vickers
Promotion to SRO Sergeant
- Sergeant Sabrina Smith
Promotion to Sergeant
- Sergeant Bucky Griffin
- Sergeant Zachary Stites
- Sergeant Vincent Altobello
- Sergeant Jeff Stokes
- Sergeant James Hinson
PHOTO CREDIT: Ashlyn Becton