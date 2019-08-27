//Valdosta North Rotary Announces President Elect

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta North Rotary Club is excited to announce the selection of Brian Haugabrook as President Elect for their club. He will begin his term as president in July 2020.

Professionally, Mr. Haugabrook is a Chief Information Officer and IT executive. He has been named among Computerworld’s 2015 Premier 100 IT Leaders and selected as a member of the University System of Georgia College 2025 Committee.

Mr. Haugabrook is proud to serve our club, stating: “Rotary connects professionals and community members to make a positive change locally and across the World. Whether you are a professional with very little time or someone who can engage frequently, Rotary provides opportunities to provide service to others. Not only does the organization improve the lives of others, Rotary helps us improve individually.”

About the Valdosta North Rotary Club

Valdosta North Rotary Club is a community service club that meets the first three Tuesdays of the month at the Valdosta Country Club. The club hosts many service projects throughout the year including the Teacher Appreciation Dinner. The Valdosta North Rotary Club is a part of Rotary International. Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

Learn more about the Valdosta North Rotary Club on their Facebook page.

PHOTO: MR. BRIAN HAUGABROOK