//Valdosta Narcotics Arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. – After receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood of Hudson Street about narcotics sales, the detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a lengthy investigation.

On August 22, 2019 Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Hudson Street. During the search detectives found a quantity of an unknown substance, which has been sent to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis and identification.

Detectives also recovered two firearms from inside the residence. Arrest warrants will be pending the outcome of the completed analysis from the VLRCL.

“We greatly appreciate the citizens who came forward and made us aware of this occurring in their community. The citizens are tired of this activity and gave our department information to help their neighborhood out.” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

This investigation is on-going, and if anyone has any information on this case, or any other narcotics activities, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit at 229-293-3145.