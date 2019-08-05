//Valdosta Ladies Take Quilts to Veterans

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Ladies from the Quilts for Comfort and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) helped the Lake City VA hospital celebrate Christmas in July. The Messiah Lutheran Church ladies took 24 handmade quilts and 40 fleece blankets to the VA Hospital. These quilts and blankets will be given to veterans throughout the coming year.

Nan Boyd, the Quilts For Comfort leader, started taking quilts to the VA two years ago. Last year the LWML began taking fleece blankets that the group had finished.

One veteran named Bill greeted the group when they arrived at the hospital. He mentioned that he had received a quilt several years ago, and he “really appreciated it.” He said the quilt helped him heal quicker when he realized how many Americans truly appreciated his service.