//Valdosta Approves 2019 Millage Rate

A public hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss the new property tax.

According to WALB, the newly adopted rate is the result of a rollback to 7.809 mills from 7.916 mills.

“We’re reducing the taxes so I think that’s always a popular thing among citizens, but what we will work hard on in the next 12 months is to grow our digest because that’s the only way we can keep our property taxes low,” said City Manager Mark Barber. Barber believes that the change could mean a small decrease in some residents’ property tax bill.

Barber put the change into context. He said if a person has a piece of property valued at about $200,000, this may mean about an $8 difference from last year and the city has some reserve to maintain the current general tax fund.