//United Way’s Day of Caring Expects 300 Volunteers

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Over 300 community members from local businesses and organizations are expected to volunteer their time for the annual Greater Valdosta United Way’s Day of Caring to be held on Friday, August 23rd.

Volunteers from local businesses are paired with United Way’s partner agencies in the Valdosta area, such as Habitat for Humanity, Children’s Advocacy Center, The Haven, YMCA, Salvation Army, just to name a few. The Day of Caring is a way for people to give back to those who need it the most, increase the awareness of local nonprofits, and demonstrates that neighbors helping neighbors can create positive change in the lives of children, families, and seniors.

The Day of Caring begins with a kick-off breakfast on the Courthouse Lawn in beautiful Downtown Valdosta at 7:00 AM. After the breakfast, volunteers will head out in the community from 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM to assist with hands-on projects such as painting, cleaning, landscaping, and much more.

“This is a huge year for Day of Caring. We are celebrating 65 years of changing lives and we have more projects and more volunteers (and companies) donating their time. We are thrilled to connect volunteers with our local nonprofits to complete projects in a single day, states Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way.

The Day of Caring promotes the value of volunteerism and projects include:

Moving furniture, organizing and pressure washing at LAMP

Painting, staining fence and playground equipment at Child Advocacy Center

Working on a build at Habitat for Humanity

Cleaning out two sheds and moving items at The Haven

Painting, pressure washing and landscaping at Jacob’s Ladder

Sprucing up and landscaping at the YMCA

Assembling a fence at LARC

Packing food boxes at Second Harvest

Organizing and cleaning at Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out

Landscaping, painting and pressure washing at the Boys & Girls Club

General cleaning and landscaping at Salvation Army

Painting and cleaning at the Greater Valdosta United Way

“We are thankful that over 20 companies generously allow their employees a day off to volunteer and to improve the community they live in,” explains Johnathan Miller, Greater Valdosta United Way board president. “It’s great to see what impact we can have on people and businesses when we put our resources together for the good of others.”

The Greater Valdosta United Way works with 19 local nonprofits throughout the year and keeps a pulse on what is needed to best help the nonprofit and will connect you or your team with an upcoming project.

For more information on volunteering on the Day of Caring or giving back please contact the Greater Valdosta United. Way, at 229-242-2208 or visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.