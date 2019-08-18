//Two Teens Killed on Dirt Bike

Share with friends











COOK CO., Ga. – Two teens were killed early Sunday morning after the dirt bike they were on was hit by another vehicle on I-75.

Alexis Skye West, 15, and Alexis May Robinson, 16, both from Tifton, were riding together on a bike without lights or helmets when they were hit by another vehicle around 3 a.m.

Cook Coroner Tim Purvis said the accident happened about two miles past the county Cook County line.

The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.