//Turner Honored as Hospital Hero

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County, Georgia honored Katrina Turner as the Hospital Hero for August. Turner is an LPN at South Georgia Medical Center’s Cardiology practice.

According to leadership and her peers, it’s Turner’s consistent customer service and uplifting attitude that sets her apart. Her nomination read, “Katrina always has her patients’ best interest in mind and ensures every patient understands their plan of care. She knows patients by name and condition; she is compassionate and exceptional at her job.”

Turner has only been with SGMC for two years, but has made a tremendous impact of those around her.

To nominate an employee for the Hospital Hero award, visit sgmc.org/hospital-hero.

PHOTO: SGMC Cardiology staff Brooke Sukalski, NP, Erin Satterfield, RN, Hospital Hero Katrina Turner, LPN, Dr. Michael Anigbogu, Diane Johnson, MA, Leanne Bennett, NP, and Johnny Ball, Assistant Administrator for Communications and Public Affairs