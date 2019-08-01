//Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drugs, Gun

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On July 31, 2019 at approximately 8:50 p.m. a vehicle being driven by Jacolby Jackson was observed by Valdosta Police Department officers speeding in 30 miles per hour zone.

According from an incident report from VPD, as they were conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers observed Jackson move from the driver seat and get in the rear seat of the vehicle. While investigating the incident, officers observed a handgun laying on the floorboard of the vehicle. When officers checked the handgun, it had been reported stolen through the Valdosta Police Department in June.

A K9 unit from the Valdosta Police Department assisted in searching the vehicle. Officers found marijuana and scales commonly used to weigh narcotics inside the vehicle. Jackson also had a bag containing MDMA (Ecstasy) on his person, which was found during the arrest.

Jackson was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:

Possession of MDMA-felony;

Possession of Marijuana;

Possession of Drug Related Tools-misdemeanor;

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm-felony; and

Several traffic violations.

“I am proud of our officers staying observant through the traffic stop, to not only see Jackson switch places in the vehicle with a family member, but to also quickly observe a handgun which everyone in the vehicle had access to,” remarked Lieutenant Scottie Johns.