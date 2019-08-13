//Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- The Suwannee River Keeper is holding its 2nd annual song writing contest. The contest takes place Saturday, August 24 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, and the contest will be hosted at the Salty Snapper by radio personality Chris Beckham. Before the finalists play, headliner Joe Smothers will preform. This event will also include a silent auction, a kayak raffle, live music, and plenty of food. Tickets are $10.00 online and $12.00 at the event. First place prize be $300. For more information, visit riverkeeper.org, wwals.net, or call at 850.290.2350.