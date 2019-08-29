//Suspects in Valdosta Murder in Custody

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On May 20, 2019, Billy Belle was found by co-workers deceased at his Valdosta residence, on Harter Avenue.

His death was immediately determined to be a homicide. The scene was processed by crime scene personnel from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and since that time, investigators have conducted numerous witness interviews and reviewed and examined both physical and digital evidence.

Based on information learned during the interviews and evidence obtained, suspects were developed and arrest warrants were issued for Dashay March and Whitlee Seagram.

Dashay March was previously arrested on charges unrelated to this investigation and has been in the Lowndes County Jail since that time. Whitlee Seagram has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is awaiting transport back to Lowndes County.

Investigators will continue to move forward with additional witness interviews and processing of physical and digital evidence. Anyone with information related to the murder of Billy Belle is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.