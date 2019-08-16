//Stabbing on West Hill Avenue

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 13, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue.

The victim was walking in this area when he was approached by a male holding a knife, later identified as, Quadir Powell.

Powell approached the victim and stabbed him in the torso with the knife. Powell immediately left the scene on foot and the victim got into his vehicle and contacted 911.

The victim was transported to SGMC where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound. A description of Powell was broadcast to law enforcement personnel in the area, resulting in Powell being located by a Lowndes County Deputy.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Arrest warrants have been signed on Powell for Aggravated Assault (Felony), Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) and Giving False Name.

“Thankfully this offender was quickly taken into custody thanks to the Police Officers and Deputies working together,” stated Lt. Scottie Johns. “We appreciate the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department in providing assistance in this case.”