//Special Weather Statement by NWS

LOWNDES, Ga. – SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHCENTRAL LOWNDES COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM EDT..



At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Park, moving southwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include.



Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, I-75 At Exit 5, Twin Lakes, Clyattville and I-75 At Exit 11.Instructions:Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike and should be expected.