//Soles for Souls to Change the World Aug. 3

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Eta Omega chapter on Saturday August 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the UPS Store off of Baytee Road in shoe-collection of the sorority’s Target 5 Global Impact Committee event, Soles for Souls.

Soles 4 Souls is a non-profit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Members spearheaded this initiative in hopes of making an impact for individuals in specified economically deprived countries.

It is the hope of the sorority along with the Kappa Eta Omega chapter, that the shoes collected will act as a resource to create jobs and help empower individuals in developing nations. Target 5 Global Impact committee members and Kappa Eta Omega chapter members will participate in the preparation of shipping the collected shoes to Haiti on August 3, 2019 at the UPS store. For participation, donations, or any additional questions please contact Target chairman Barbara J. Carter at 229-292-3413.