//SGMC Youth Grief Camp Registration Open

VALDOSTA, Ga – Hospice of South Georgia opens up registration for Camp Lean On Me, a children’s grief support event for kids who have lost love ones.

Camp Lean On Me offers encouragement, support and healthy coping mechanisms by creating a safe environment for kids to share their feelings with fun activities and relating to other children with similar experiences.

Children at the camp will be engaged with “professional counselors in age appropriate activities, including arts and crafts, that help explore and process their feelings of loss in a safe, supportive environment.”

Camp dates are October 5th & 6th, and it will be held at the 4H Campground in Lake Park.

For registration contact Sherry Tierney, Bereavement Coordinator at Hospice of South Georgia at 229-433-7039. Registration deadline is September 17, 2019.