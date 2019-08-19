//SGMC Hosting Stop Smoking Classes

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA, Ga – Starting on October 1, SGMC will be hosting a Freedom from Smoking® Group Clinic Series. These sessions are designed to give participants the knowledge and tools to overcome addiction and to live a healthier life.

With groups no bigger than 16 people, sessions will cover topics including:

Medicines that can help you stop smoking

Lifestyle changes that make quitting easier

Preparing for Quit Day

Managing stress

Avoiding weight gain

Developing a new self-image

How to stay smoke-free for good

Led by an expert facilitator, participants will work together over the course of six sessions to quit smoking. While six weeks may sound excessive, research has proven that the more time tobacco users spend in a supportive situation while trying to quit, the more likely they are to succeed. Those who participate in the Freedom From Smoking Group Clinic are six times more likely to succeed at quitting than those who try to quit on their own.



Pre-registration is required to participate in the classes. To register, click the link here.

