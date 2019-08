VALDOSTA- Friday, Dr. Adrian J. Rivers qualified for the the seat of City Council at Large in order to run in the November 5th election.

From my perspective the choice is simple; a city councilman speaks and acts on behalf of a group of people. The great people of Valdosta want to bring HOPE to this community and I’m ready to serve them in an elected office. I’m FROM Valdosta and definitely have proven to be FOR Valdosta.

Dr. Adrian J. Rivers