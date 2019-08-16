//Remembering Captain Mark Weber

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA, Ga – When Captain Mark Weber was killed in a helicopter crash in the Anbar Province of Iraq on March 15, 2018, it was a devasting loss to the community. On August 16, 2019, the 38th Rescue Squadron and Team Moody dedicated a room in his memory and honor.

Captain Weber was the son of Ronald and Margaret Weber and was the brother of Kathryn, Leah, Lori, and Kristen. Following in his father’s footsteps, he graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2011, going on to become a Combat Rescue Officer with the 38th Rescue Squadron.

“Mark was an amazing young man, coming from a family steeped in military service,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jason M. Egger. “At his memorial, I spoke about Mark’s long list of accomplishments in the Air Force and how he charted his own path of excellence during his career as an officer. Yet, Mark would not want us to concentrate on those accolades today. Instead, Mark’s greatest legacy remains in all the people he has touched.”

“The plaque we are about to unveil does not tell the story of Mark Weber. That responsibility is left to all of us. We must recognize that his legacy and our memory of him will serve as his standard of excellence, not just as an officer, but as a person. It is up to us to continue forward and ensure the memory of Mark remains embedded in the matter of our lives” said Egger.

“Mark continues to be an integral part of the 38th Rescue Squad,” Egger continued, addressing Ronald and Margaret Weber. “We want you to know that Mark will forever be a part of the Squadron, and Moody Air Force Base.”

