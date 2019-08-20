//Rare Landspout Tornado Spotted in Hahira

Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga. – On Monday, August 19, Valdosta Today reader Ben Brannen captured this unique video around 5:15 p.m. of what meteorologist James Spann called a “landspout on the front edge of a summer storm.”

Apparently they are most common out west but do happen occasionally here.

“Landspout” is slang for a tornado that, unlike most tornadoes, is not associated with the mesocyclone of a thunderstorm. The name reflects the fact that these tornadoes look “like a weak Florida Keys waterspout over land.” The official name, “dust-tube tornado,” comes from the National Weather Service. Whyfiles.org

Ben Brannen got home and said, “You’ll love this,” to his wife Jodi Hesters Brannen.