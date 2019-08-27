//Quikie Stop Clerk Robbed, Shot At Gunpoint

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Monday, August 26, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m. there was an armed robbery at Quikie Stop #22.

The clerk told police that a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his face partially covered came in the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

A physical struggle ensued between the clerk and the offender. During the struggle, the offender fired the handgun and the clerk was struck by a bullet.

The offender was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. The wound the victim received was non-life threatening and the victim was treated and released by a local hospital.

Valdosta Police Department Patrol units responded along with Detectives from the Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Personnel from the Lowndes/Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory. The offender was seen leaving the area in an unknown vehicle.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone having any further information are urged to contact Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229)293-3145.