//Opossum Abusers Enter Plea Deal

ADEL, Ga. – In a statement released by Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey on Monday, August 26, 2019, Dalton Earl Joiner of Sparks and Zane Stewart McDowell of Adel “entered a pre-trial diversion program on misdemeanor hunting charges. The two men were charged with Hunting from a Public Roadway, Hunting Out of Season, and Hunting from a Vehicle.”

According to the statement, on July 9, 2019, Cpl. John Penuel of the Department of Natural Resources “charged the two men with the hunting violations after a video appeared on social media reflecting events that took place on June 25, 2019 on Byron Connell Road,” which did not fully articulate the “events” of disturbing animal cruelty.

Due to the video of the abuse circulating on social media, there was outrage and concern about the apparent lack of compassion for the creature.

Bryce Johnson, Solicitor Pro Tempore for the Probate Court of Cook County, brought the case against the two defendants on behalf of the State of Georgia. In a plea agreement that was reached, the two agreed to enter a six month pre-trial diversion program.

Judge L. Chase Daughtrey ordered both men to pay a $500 fine and perform 20 hours of community service. If the pre-trial diversion program is successfully completed, the charges will be dismissed at the conclusion of six months.

If you see or learn of a poaching violation, try to write down: a description of the violator; a description of their vehicle; the location of the violation; and the type of violation and report it to the TIP Hotline at 1-800-241-4113 or *DNR (AT&T Mobility Customers)7 days a week / 24 hours a day.