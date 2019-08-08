//No Students Injured in VCS School Bus Accident

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 8, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a Valdosta City School bus was turning left onto University Drive off of Bemiss Road when it was struck by a pickup truck.

The pickup was traveling south on Bemiss Road and struck the bus near the passenger side rear wheel area. There were seven children on the bus and the driver. The bus was heading to Valdosta Middle School.

According to a Valdosta Police Department incident report, no injuries were reported by any of the passengers of the school bus. The pickup truck was occupied by three people including a two-year-old not in a child safety seat.

The only injuries reported were from the occupants of the truck and they were transported to South Georgia Medical Center.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The bus driver received a citation for Failure to Yield.

The pickup driver received a citation for No Child Safety Seat.