//Moody Relocates Aircraft for Hurricane Dorian

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Sixteen A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 23d Fighter Group were relocated to Little Rock AFB, Ark. at approximately 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2019.

The aircraft relocation was in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, which is threating the installation with destructive winds as early as Monday evening, Sept. 2, 2019. All other aircraft and assets will be locally sheltered or secured for the time being while we continue to monitor the storm’s development.

