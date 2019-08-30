//Moody Prepares For Hurricane Dorian

Share with friends











MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, currently projected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane, Moody Air Force Base has declared HURCON 4 and is making preparations to relocate some of its aircraft to prepare for the incoming storm.

While it is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane upon landfall, the current forecast anticipates that Moody and the surrounding areas could face tropical-storm-force winds as early as the evening of Sunday, Sep. 01, on through Tuesday Sep. 03, 2019.

“The safety of our Airmen and their families is the number one priority so we are closely monitoring this storm and encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions. We have also decided to relocate some aircraft to more effectively posture the wing in preparation for potentially hazardous weather in the local area,” said Col. Daniel Walls, 23d Wing commander.

For the most up-to-date information, Moody members and their families are advised to continue to follow their local news sources, but we strongly encourage all to prepare their dwellings for the incoming weather. For more specific details on how to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, please visit the websites that are listed below.

– www.ready.gov

– https://www.facebook.com/LowndesEMA/

– https://www.facebook.com/Lanier-Emergency-Management-Agency-639380719464319/

Further updates will be made as they become available.