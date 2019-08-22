//Man Falls Through Ceiling Before Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 20, 2019 at 9:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive, in reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female.

During the investigation of the dispute, officers were told that Anthony Phillips had locked himself inside a residence, with a six month old child, and he would not come out. Witnesses advised that he is known to carry a handgun and officers confirmed that Phillips had an active arrest warrant. Officers attempted to make verbal contact with Phillips, with no response from him.

The Valdosta Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene to get the child and Phillips out of the residence safely. As negotiators were attempting to make contact with Phillips inside the residence with no response, they could hear a child crying loudly inside the residence.

Negotiators and officers forced entry into the residence to ensure the child was alright. Officers quickly removed the child from the residence and began to search for Phillips.

While searching the residence, Phillips fell through the ceiling from where he had been hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident. Phillips was charged with criminal trespass (misdemeanor), along with his violation of probation (felony) warrant. The case is still being investigated and further charges are pending.

The child was checked by EMS on scene and was found to be fine. No one was injured during the incident.

“Our Crisis Negotiators are specially trained to communicate with subjects to de-escalate situations. When hearing the child crying loudly, our negotiators and officers put their lives at risk by quickly forcing their way into the residence to get the child to safety. This was an outstanding job by everyone to ensure Phillips was taken into custody and no one was injured.” Chief Leslie Manahan.