//Man Arrested for Looking in Truck Toolbox

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 13, 2019 at approximately 2:53 a.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the 2400 block of Seth Place in reference to a subject, later identified as Willie Jones, 35, looking in a toolbox of a pickup truck that did not belong to him.

Upon arrival officers approached the area on foot and were able to observe Jones rummaging through the toolbox. Jones was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail for the charge of theft by entering an auto (Felony).

“This witness clearly cared about her neighbors and her community,” stated VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “Her quick actions most assuredly prevented others from becoming victims and allowed the officers the time to get the offender before he could flee the area.”

This case is on-going and further charges may be pending.